Robeson County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man

FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a man reported missing Wednesday.

According to a post from the sheriff’s office Facebook page, a search was conducted by land and air on Thursday, with no success.

Investigators say Tomase Jermaine Bristow was last seen on Horne Camp Road and Fairgrove Road wearing a white tank top.

Bristow has a tattoo on his chest that says “Bristow Boy,” a tattoo on his lower left arm of a microphone and star and tattoo that reads “Madison” on his lower left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.