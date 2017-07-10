South Carolina ranked in top 10 of ‘miserable’ summer list

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA / WBTW) – A new national list confirms what South Carolinians have always known: Summers in the Palmetto State can be miserable.

Thrillist.com ranked South Carolina 10th out of 50 states for what it calls “miserable summers.” Georgia ranked 6th and North Carolina came in at 31.

To be clear, the list focused exclusively on the heat. South Carolina typically scores high marks among tourists for its outdoor activities, lakes, and beaches.

The article specifically calls out Myrtle Beach as “one of America’s most impressive collections of dads in golf shorts.”

Mississippi topped the list at number one for having the most miserable summer in the country. Washington state has the mildest summer. It was ranked 50th.

Thrillist writers note, “For those ranked at the bottom, we’d shake your hands out of respect, but they’re really gross and sweaty right now.”

