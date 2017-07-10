StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

Scattered showers and storms will start the week. A weak cold front has stalled across the Pee Dee. This will increase our rain chances through today. Some of these storms could be strong with heavy rain and flash flooding the main threat. Today, the front will remain stalled across the area, this will keep cloud cover over head and keep temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. Expect scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. Some storms will train over the same areas and pose a threat for flash flooding. Heavy rain and gusty winds can’t be rule out as well. The front will fizzle out by Tuesday and the Bermuda high will build back in. This will bring back the heat for the middle to end of the week with temperatures in the lower 90s and the heat index back to near 100. Another front will bring scattered showers and storms for the weekend.

Monday, mostly cloudy, warm & muggy, with scattered showers and storms. Highs 85-88

Tonight, mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. Lows 72-74 inland, 75-76 beaches.

Tuesday, partly sunny, hot and humid, isolated to scattered t-showers, Highs 90-92 inland, 86 beaches.