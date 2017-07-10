United Way gives grant in support of domestic, child abuse victims

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The United Way of Horry County is now partners with Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry Counties, which focuses on providing safe environments and free services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse.

The United Way hosts a grant program each year that allows non-profit organizations to apply for assistance. This year, the Family Justice Center was selected to receive the funding.

In 2016, the Family Justice Center addressed 926 crisis calls and provided direct support for about 450 clients, including children. The center houses 95 people throughout the year in its shelter.

With the grant money, the center can provide victims of domestic violence, child abuse or sexual assault with clothing, a place to stay, and even financial support.

United Way Community Impact Coordinator Rosanne Dates says many people don’t even realize there are free resources available in Horry County.

“There are professionals here that can handle that for you, so don’t try to deal with victims yourselves,” urges Dates. “Coordinate with Family Justice Center to get them counseling and the other services they need.”

Dates says United Way selects a non-profit each year to help where there is a need within Horry County communities. The grant for Family Justice Center begins January 2018. The Family Justice Center is the only place in Horry County to get professional help for domestic violence, according to Dates, and the grant money will help further the support the center can offer.

The Georgetown County Family Justice Center office is located at 1530 Highmarket Street. The Horry County Family Justice Center office is located at 1339 Apache Drive. Both offices are open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.