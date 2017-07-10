CCU stadium expansion is moving according to schedule

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – On Monday, News13 got a look at the work to expand CCU’s football stadium.

The school is expanding Brooks Stadium so it can hold more than 15,000 people. Before, it only held about 9,000.

The school had to make the change when it switched to the Sun Belt Conference. The new seats will go on both corners of the end zone near the field house and along the upper deck.

“This particular phase of the stadium is moving on time. Certainly we started with a tight window, but we are very excited that everything is moving along. It’s definitely going to be exciting to watch all of this get finished up before we start the season,” said Matt Hogue, Coastal Carolina University Athletics Director. “You’re already seeing some cosmetic changes that I think will be real exciting for our fans. It provides different places for them to sit down. They can get different vantage points. Our band will be in a little bit different place. So, it’s definitely going to change the game day environment.”

Work should be done before the team’s season opener in September. The plan is to eventually expand the stadium to hold 20,000 people.