Area Kids Compete in Drive, Chip, and Putt Contest

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Nearly 150 kids competed today in the Drive, Chip, and Putt competition at the Legends Resort in Myrtle Beach. The event was free to enter and a total of 24 advanced to the sub-regional round later this summer in the state. The grand prize is a trip to the 2018 Masters in Augusta, GA to compete against the best in the nation.

Event organizer Chris Gaines has put together these events throughout the Carolinas and has one more stop to go on Thursday in Charleston. The purpose is to encourage kids to get out and play golf and also to seek help and get in touch with their local PGA instructors to continue to grow their games.

A link to the website can be found here for more information:

https://www.drivechipandputt.com/