Council talks storm water issues at Horry County meeting

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Monday night, Horry County leaders asked their engineers to take a second look at plans for new developments because of flooding problems the county continues to have.

Chairman Mark Lazarus said with the constant growth in the county, they have to be mindful of storm water and where it will go in new housing developments.

The conversation comes after people told council leaders they were concerned about development around the old golf course, Wicked Stick, in Myrtle Beach.

Lazarus says they’ve heard similar concerns in areas all around the county where new homes are being built and he’s asking their engineers to be sure to monitor all new plans.

“We’ve just got to be very careful that elevations of existing homes are sometimes lower than the new standards are. We’ve got to make sure that that’s taken into consideration that the proper drainage is put in place between the developments or the houses so the house down-stream doesn’t flood because of the new development,” said Mark Lazarus, Horry County Council Chairman.

The county is currently in the process of adopting a new storm water ordinance that would require developers to be in charge of drainage from start to finish even if the property is later sold to another developer.

Council members say they believe that will make the developer more conscientious about the initial plan.