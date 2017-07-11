Georgetown woman will buy new home with lottery winnings

By Published:

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – A Georgetown woman says after she won the lottery, she made two phone calls – one to her daughter and the next to a realtor.

“I wanted to tell everybody I won,” she said. “But I didn’t.”

The woman won $250,000 on a scratch-off ticket from the South Carolina Education Lottery she purchased from the Exxon Food Mart on US 17 N. in McClellanville on her way home from work.

She says the winning Ca$h Ba$h ticker is her doorway to a new home and a college education for her daughter.

 

The winner says she scratched the ticket before going to bed that night.

“I haven’t been able to sleep,” she said. “This is so exciting.”

Four top prizes of $250,000 remain in the $10 Ca$h Ba$h game, at odds of 1 in 660,000.

For selling the claimed ticket, Exxon Food Mart in McClellanville received a commission of $2,500.

