Local businesswoman announces run for Myrtle Beach Mayor

Related Coverage Former Myrtle Beach Mayor Mark McBride announces plans to run again

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A local businesswoman announced her run for Myrtle Beach Mayor Tuesday.

Brenda Bethune announced her candidacy Tuesday morning at Nance Plaza.

Bethune was born and raised in the Grand Strand and she says though she’s a friend of current Mayor John Rhodes, its time for a change in leadership.

“We need a leader who has the tools to get the job done. That being said, today, I am extremely honored and humbled to stand before you and announce that I am running to be your voice and your mayor,” Bethune said.

Former Mayor Mark McBride announced his candidacy Monday online, and another local businessman, Keith Van Winkle will also be on the ballot this November.