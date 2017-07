FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is seeking assistance identifying a person wanted for questioning about a recent theft in Florence.

This person in the surviellance photos is wanted for questioning about a theft that happened at the Taco Bell on South Irby Street on June 28.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).