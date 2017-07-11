StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

Rain chances are going down and temperatures are going up over the next couple of days. Moisture will persist into today, but high pressure offshore will start to get stronger which will push some drier air into the Carolinas. We will still see a good chance for scattered storms today, but should see more sunshine than we saw yesterday. Stronger high pressure Wednesday and Thursday will keep most of the rain away, plus it will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. The strong high pressure will weaken on Friday, and a weak cold front will move into the Carolinas over the weekend. This will bring back a better chance for late day thunderstorms, and knock a couple degrees off our afternoon high temperatures.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90-91 inland, 86-88 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 73-75 inland, 76-77 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 90-95.