Upstate internet child abuse task force arrests 17 in sting operation

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office and other agencies announced the results of a months-long operation aimed to stop internet crimes against children.

Sheriff Will Lewis announced Monday that 17 people have been charged with sexual exploitation of minors.

“These are people who you encounter on a daily basis, who have such a sick and twisted mind, that they choose to victimize children,” Sheriff Lewis says.

While the sheriff’s office had a task force in place to investigate crimes against children, Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis increased resources soon after taking office.

A new team of five investigators has been working to clear a backlog of cases. Investigators like Master Deputy Michael Rainey have spent thousands of hours working on these investigations.

“We have to examine people’s computers and devices for images and photographs, and try to find the stuff nobody wants to see,” Rainey says.

Sheriff Lewis expects about a third of the cases to go to federal court based on the number of downloads, the content of those pictures and videos, and if suspects are repeat offenders.

Robert Burns Thomas 2 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 3rd Degree 18 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 3rd Degree Anthony Shacquille Irby 19 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a minor 2nd degree Possession of other controlled substance Sched I to V 1st offense Bret Patrick Mcjunkin Sexual Exploitation of a minor 3rd degree Brett Channing Wilson 10 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 3rd Degree Christopher James Embry 2 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 2nd Degree 18 counts Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 3rd Degree Clayton Moore Johnson 1 counts Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 3rd Degree Frederick Eugene Wall, Jr. 16 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a minor 3rd degree 2 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a minor 2nd degree Jonathan Kevin Capps Sexual Exploitation of a minor, 3rd degree Keith Davis Cook 2 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 3rd Degree Kyle J Moscaritolo Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 3rd Degree Phillip Walter Beamish Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 3rd Degree Ray Thomas Motte, Jr. Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 2nd Degree Samuel Lewis Hargrave 11 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a minor 2nd degree Thomas Dale Stallard Sexual Exploitation of a minor 3rd degree Timothy Eugene Guthrie Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 3rd Degree Willis Steve Ramey Jr. 2 counts Sexual Exploitation of a minor 2nd degree