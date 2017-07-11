Warrants issued for Conway man for assault and battery

Published:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police are looking for a man in reference to an assault and battery that happened on July 4.

A press release from Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department says a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 45-year-old Mack Allen Davis of Conway for assault and battery, second degree. Davis was last known to live in the area of Pine Ridge Circle in Conway.

Lt. Small says officers responded to the Conway Express Inn about an assault on July 4 and met with a person who said they were assaulted and lost consciousness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 843-248-1790.

