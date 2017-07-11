Wilson High School football coach resigns after one season

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Wilson High School will begin the search for a new head football coach after Thomas Balkcom submitted his resignation Monday.

According to Florence School District One Public Information Officer Pam Little-McDaniel, Balkcom coached the Wilson High School Tigers for one season and submitted his resignation late Monday evening. A reason for Balkcom’s departure was not given.

Prior to serving at Wilson, Balkcom was assistant head coach at Clarke Central High School in Athens, Georgia. Balkcom finished the 2016-17 season at Wilson High School with an overall record of three wins and eight losses, according to the district.

School officials have accepted Balkcom’s resignation and have indicated that they will begin the process of searching for a replacement head coach at Wilson High School immediately.