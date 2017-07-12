CCU helps Murrells Inlet on Intracoastal Multipurpose Path

MURRELLS INLET, SC – The Murrells Inlet Intracoastal Multipurpose Path is coming to fruition.

The project is led by a non-profit organization known as Murrells Inlet 2020, and comprised of community leaders and area businesses. The group surveyed the needs of area residents in 2015 and identified expanded bike and walking paths as a top priority.

“After coming up with the idea, we knew we needed research data supporting the economic benefits a path like this would have on our community,” said Linda Lane, Board Member. “We therefore consulted with Coastal Carolina University’s Grant Center for Real Estate and Economic Development in 2016 to determine the feasibility and economic value of the bike path construction.”

“What we learned supported the development of I21 for Murrells Inlet,” she said. “The Grant Center study revealed that, once completed, the path will provide a $1.2 million economic boost to the region, and property values within 500 feet of the proposed path will increase by approximately 5%.”

“The path is all about connectivity for our community. It provides safe pedestrian and cycling access to work, recreation, ball fields, parks and to our waterways,” said Jeff Ciuba, MI2020 Board Member.

The multi-purpose path, known as I2I (Inlet to Intracoastal Waterway), has received significant funding from both Georgetown County and Tidelands Health.

Construction of Phase I is set to begin in early 2018.

-This is from a Press Release.