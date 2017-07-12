Head-on crash on 544 stops traffic in both directions, helicopter on scene

By Published: Updated:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A head-on crash on SC 544 Wednesday afternoon has traffic stopped in both directions, according the SC Highway Patrol.

The crash has not yet been reported on the highway patrol’s real time traffic website, but officials say a helicopter is at the scene to transport at least one person to the hospital.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the highway patrol says traffic is expected to begin flowing after the helicopter loads a patient.

Video from the scene from viewer Tyler Osiecki depicts a line of cars at a standstill and the helicopter flying over the scene.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s