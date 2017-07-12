Head-on crash on 544 stops traffic in both directions, helicopter on scene

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A head-on crash on SC 544 Wednesday afternoon has traffic stopped in both directions, according the SC Highway Patrol.

The crash has not yet been reported on the highway patrol’s real time traffic website, but officials say a helicopter is at the scene to transport at least one person to the hospital.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the highway patrol says traffic is expected to begin flowing after the helicopter loads a patient.

Video from the scene from viewer Tyler Osiecki depicts a line of cars at a standstill and the helicopter flying over the scene.