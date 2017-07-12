6 injured in head-on crash on SC 544 in Horry County

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Multiple people were injured after a head-on crash on SC 544 Wednesday afternoon.

At one point Wednesday, the crash had traffic stopped in both directions, according the SC Highway Patrol.

The multi-car crash was reported at 2:48 p.m. at SC 544 and Gravelly Gully Road, Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief John Fowler confirms. Chief Fowler also says six people were injured in the crash, one of which was airlifted to the hospital.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the highway patrol says traffic was expected to begin flowing after the helicopter loaded the patient.

Video from the scene from viewer Tyler Osiecki depicts a line of cars at a standstill and the helicopter flying over the scene.