Former CCU Pitcher Mike Morrison Back in Town

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (July 12, 2017) – Former Coastal Carolina University right-handed pitcher Mike Morrison returns to the Grand Strand as a member of the Winston-Salem Dash, Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, for a four-game series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans beginning on Wednesday, July 12 from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

A key member of the 2016 College World Series Champion Chanticleers, Morrison finished his senior season with an 8-1 record, 11 saves and a 1.50 ERA – the third-best single-season mark in Coastal Carolina’s Division I ERA. The native of Gilbert, S.C. struck out 94 against 27 walks in 72.0 innings.