Former CCU Pitcher Mike Morrison Back in Town

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (July 12, 2017) – Former Coastal Carolina University right-handed pitcher Mike Morrison returns to the Grand Strand as a member of the Winston-Salem Dash, Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, for a four-game series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans beginning on Wednesday, July 12 from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.
A key member of the 2016 College World Series Champion Chanticleers, Morrison finished his senior season with an 8-1 record, 11 saves and a 1.50 ERA – the third-best single-season mark in Coastal Carolina’s Division I ERA. The native of Gilbert, S.C. struck out 94 against 27 walks in 72.0 innings.
With the Chanticleers facing elimination in Game 2 of the College World Series, Morrison ceded just two runs on six hits in 6.2 frames, matching a finals record with 10 strikeouts against two walks. Morrison received a no-decision after leaving the game with 103 pitches, but Coastal Carolina later beat Arizona 5-4, setting up their title victory in Game 3.
A 27th-round pick by the White Sox in the 2016 draft, Morrison has pitched in 27 games between Low-A Kannapolis and High-A Winston-Salem this season. Between the two squads, the right-hander is 2-0 with a 0.91 ERA, yielding just 15 hits in 39.2 innings. Morrison has whiffed 50 against just 10 walks.