Indiana Teens complete cross country bike ride in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two teens from Indiana finished a 3,500 mile, cross-country bike ride Wednesday afternoon in Myrtle Beach.

Nate Kahlenbeck and Garrett Pevlor started their ride last month in California.

They made it to Myrtle Beach around lunchtime Wednesday.

“I don’t think it has set in yet, for me. Once I get home, I’ll be able to play with my dog, see family, and then it will set in, but, right now, it’s just another day,” said Kahlenbeck.

According to Pevlor, it was his friend’s father who first approached him with the idea of making the trip.

“His dad did it thirty years ago, and he suggested it to him, and he’s always wanted to do it, so he was like, ‘Well, you could take the summer off and do it.’ He came up to me at a scout meeting and was like, ‘Hey, you want to go for a bike ride?’ and I was like, ‘Sure, where to?’. ‘Cross country.’ ‘Ok, let me go ask my parents.’,” Pevlor said.

The pair posted dozens of pictures from their ride online. You can see the photos here.