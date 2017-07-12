Interest in free eclipse glasses exceeds expectations, supplies dwindling

GEORGETOWN, SC – Time is running out to order free eclipse glasses from Tidelands Health. The health system in late June began offering up to four free pairs of eclipse glasses to residents of Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties. Thousands of pairs of glasses have been claimed in less than three weeks, and only about 20 percent of the available supply remains with six weeks to go before the eclipse.

“The outpouring of interest in the free glasses has been tremendous,” said Amy Stevens, vice president of marketing and communications. “We’re excited to help so many people watch the eclipse safely, and we want to encourage anyone interested in the glasses to order immediately before our supplies are exhausted.”

Orders can only be accepted online by going to tidelandshealth.org and clicking on the large “See it safely” banner on the home page of the health system’s website. Glasses will be distributed by mail in early August.

The free eclipse glasses are part of the broader #seeitsafely campaign developed by Tidelands Health to promote safe viewing of the Aug. 21 eclipse.

In addition to free eclipse glasses, Tidelands Health is offering a wide variety of useful resources for the eclipse, including safety tips, access to an interactive map, snack tips and even an eclipse-related music playlist. The information is being distributed through the health system’s website at tidelandshealth.org, as well as via social media.

“The eclipse will be an awe-inspiring experience, but it’s critical to keep safety in mind,” Stevens said. “We’ve developed the #seeitsafely campaign to help communicate that message to the community.

“It’s part of our commitment to help people live better lives through better health.”

The only time it’s safe to look directly at the sun is during the brief, one- to two-minute period of eclipse “totality,” when the sun is completely hidden behind the moon. Only portions of our region from Pawleys Island to Charleston will experience this opportunity, depending on location.

Area residents outside the “path of totality” will still experience a partial eclipse. Special-purpose solar filters, such as the eclipse glasses distributed by Tidelands Health, should be worn to look at the sun throughout the entirety of a partial eclipse. Individuals in the “path of totality” who experience a full eclipse should wear the glasses to look at the sun during all partial phases of the event, removing them only during the brief period of totality.

