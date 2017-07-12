Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue opens hiring season for 10 new firefighters

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue opens its hiring season Friday, and officials say the new hires will be trained in how to handle the numerous drug calls the department receives.

Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue says the department has responded to an estimated 7,500 emergency calls in 2017, with 76 of those calls requiring the use of Narcan. Narcan is the drug administered to a heroin overdose victim to reverse the effects of the drug and save the person’s life.

Training and actually responding in an emergency situation are two very different things, says Lt. Evans.

“Some of that falls on when you get online and start running the calls on the ambulance and learn the street knowledge versus book knowledge,” describes Lt. Evans.

The department plans to hire 10 new firefighters, and the application process will run from July 14 through July 31. Team members leaving for other jobs or retiring is part of the reason the department will make so many new hires this summer, Lt. Evans confirms.

While Lt. Evans admits the station located on Mr. Joe White Avenue responds to roughly 33% of all calls, he says the new firefighters will be assigned evenly to the seven different stations within the city. Applicants with experience are invited to apply to the open positions, but Lt. Evans says previous work as a firefighter isn’t required.

“We take applications from any and all people interested in the fire service,” says Lt. Evans. “You don’t technically have to have any experience in the fire service to be hired, but it does help.”

Those interested in working for Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue can learn more on the city’s website.