Coroner identifies 17-year-old dead in Florence single-car crash

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a single-vehicle crash in Florence early Wednesday morning.

Cpl. Sonny Collins reports the crash happened 1:15 a.m. Wednesday on Pisgah Road. A 2010 Jeep Wrangler was traveling west on Pisgah Road when the driver veered off the right side on the road and hit a ditch.

The driver was the only person in the car and was not wearing a seat belt, Cpl. Collins confirms.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 17-year-old Justin Gregory O’Conner of Florence Wednesday afternoon.

The SC Highway Patrol and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating.