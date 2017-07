FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a single-vehicle crash in Florence.

It happened at 1:15 A.M. Wednesday on Pisgah Road.

Troopers say the vehicle lost control, crossed the center line, hit a ditch, and then flipped.

They add the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Count on News13 and WBTW.com for updates.