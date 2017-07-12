Rucker shines in Pelicans 2-0 win over Winston-Salem

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach pitcher Michael Rucker took a no-hitter into the 7th inning in the Pelicans 2-0 win over Winston-Salem on Wednesday night at TicketReturn.com field.

Rucker threw 7 scoreless innings and struck out 7. His no-hit bid was broken up in the 7th when Telvin Nash hit a double. Dakota Mekkes threw 2 scoreless innings in relief to pick up the save, his first of the season.

The Pelicans scored the only 2 runs of the game in the bottom of the first inning. Jesse Hodges and Eddy Martinez each hit an RBI single.

The Pelicans and Dash are back in action Thursday night at TicketReturn.com field. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.