LAKE VIEW, SC (WBTW) – Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office confirms SLED is investigating a deadly officer involved shooting in the Lake View area.

Because officials are still working to notify the next of kin, they could not release details about the shooting, including the time it occurred or where it happened.

Capt. Arnette did say that there is no danger to the public.

News13 has also reached out to SLED for more information.