StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

Hot and humid weather is back for the rest of the week. High pressure is strengthening over the Carolinas, and will stay put through Friday. This will reduce our rain chances, and most of us will stay dry for the next few days. We will also see more sunshine, and it will be hotter. High temperatures through Friday will be in the low to mid 90s, with heat index values over 100. The area of high pressure will weaken on Saturday, allowing a weak cold front to stall just to our north. This will bring a better chance for scattered late day thunderstorms this weekend. It will also return our temperatures to normal, with afternoon highs in the 80s and low 90s. This warm and humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue into next week.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 74 inland, 76 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 90-96.