Women’s Health Fair to be held at Pawleys Island Community Church

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC – The Pawleys Island Community Church is hosting its annual Women’s Health Fair. The event is Saturday, August 19, from 10am until 1pm. It takes place at the church which is located at 0304 Ocean Highway in Pawleys Island.

The guest speaker is Philip Nicol, MD. Dr. Nicol is the owner of The Diabetes Center at 11945 Grandhaven Dr, Suite G, Murrells Inlet. According to the center’s website, “The Diabetes Center offers patients exceptional care through clinical research. With nearly a decade of experience participating in clinical trials, The Diabetes Center now focuses exclusively on the treatment of diabetes and other related disease states through sponsored research. We feel this provides patients with the best treatment options, whether it be through access to newer treatments, lower cost of care, or simply a more thorough management of their conditions.”

The Women’s Health Fair will also offer holistic food vendors.

For more information contact: Ginny Williams @ 843-237-4449 or Connie M. Graham @ 843-598-4120.