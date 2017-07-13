Buy a dozen Krispy Kreme, get a dozen glazed for 80¢ on Friday

Related Coverage Is the free Krispy Kreme doughnuts coupon real?

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Turning 80-years-old has never looked, or tasted, better!

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts celebrates 80 years of the iconic Original Glazed Doughnut Friday. Doughnut lovers are invited to join the fun by grabbing a dozen of the original glazed for just 80 cents with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

No coupon necessary. Just walk in or drive up, order, and enjoy. Find your closest Krispy Kreme location.

