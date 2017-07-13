Clemson Talk of the Town at ACC Media Days

By Published:

Charlotte, NC (WBTW) – The Clemson Tiger football team has a target on their back after winning the National Championship back in January.  They were the talk of the town in Charlotte on Thursday at the ACC Media Days.  Dabo Swimmey and crew answered numerous questions from media outlets nationwide about their squad and how things are going to shape in 2017.  News 13’s Julia Morris was in Charlotte for the entire day and spoke with the Tigers and others about how things are going thus far as they get ready to camp in a couple weeks.

