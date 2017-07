By WBTW News Staff

(CONWAY , SC)

Conway Police search for a missing couple.

According to a press release, Linda McAllister and Williams Clemons were seen around July 1 in the Dewberry Drive area of Conway. That’s off New Road, near Lake Busbee.

Police say Ms. McAllister is 64 years old, 5 foot 3 inches tall and 135 pounds.

Mr. Clemons is 45 yaers old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 155 pounds.

Anyone with information on McAllister or Clemons is asked to call Conway Police or their local authorities.