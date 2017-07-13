Horry County Officer replaces stolen neighborhood basketball hoop

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) The sound of a bouncing basketball is back in a Little River neighborhood after someone stole the hoop earlier this month.

“When I woke up to go to work, came outside and noticed something was missing,” Rian Spencer, said about his boys’ basketball hoop.

A basketball hoop stolen but more importantly a place of endless hours of joy gone.

“I patrol the area often and I’ve always seen the boys out there playing in the neighborhood, playing basketball,” Horry County Officer Josiah Doyle said.

No place to dribble, no place to shoot. It made Officer Doyle think back to when he was a kid and experienced a similar loss when his bike was stolen..

“We used to ride the bicycles all over the neighborhood and we loved it. One day they got taken and we were devastated. So I knew what they were feeling,” Officer Doyle said.

A visit to the store, a large box returned with this public servant.. The boys’ mom posted a picture on Facebook showing the officer’s special deliver.

“I don’t need a good old boy pat on the back, I was just doing my job,” Officer Doyle said. “We are just like everybody else we just put on a different uniform.”

“Thank you very much for what you did,” Spencer said. “It means more than you know, its greatly appreciated.”

Officer Doyle said wanted to be a police officer since he was eight years old. He says he enjoys giving back to the community he serves.