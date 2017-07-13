Horry County plans to sell land to manufacturing company, create more jobs

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County leaders have one reading left on a plan to sell about nine and a half acres of land to a manufacturing company in an effort to create more jobs.

The land is available in the Atlantic Center Industrial Park off Highway 501 in Conway.

Horry County Council recently approved the second reading for the manufacturing company to buy the land at a price tag of $329,000.

Josh Kay, president and CEO with the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation, says the group recruited a “high quality company” to continue economic growth and offer more jobs to the residents of Horry County.

While Kay could not identify the company at this point, he says there are a projected 50 full time jobs with benefits, paying about $20 per hour coming to Conway.

“The need to keep that confidential is on their side so that they can continue to have operations in their current facility, and so it doesn’t jeopardize their production schedules,” explains Kay.

Kay adds that his economic development group will not stop with the recruitment of this respected company. The group has plans for future organizations to move into Horry County, with an ultimate goal of increasing the pay for those working within the county.

“What we will continue to do is recruit high-quality companies that are going to hire Horry County citizens and are going to pay higher than the average county wage,” claims Kay.

The final reading for approval of the sale of the land could happen at the August 22 Horry County Council meeting.