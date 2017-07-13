Horry County police join Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry to solve recent violence

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A new organization in Horry County is working to solve some of the recent violent crimes, and they need your help.

Chief Joseph Hill has been working since he got to Horry County to bring back the county’s Crime Stoppers program where people can submit tips and be rewarded for information that leads to an arrest.

After problems trying to get approval, Hill says they’re going another route and teaming up with officers in different counties around the state.

“A citizen can call in the tip through either email or the 1800 line and they’re assigned a number if that tip leads to an arrest and prosecution, you’re given an award,” said Hill

The Horry County police department is teaming up with Crime stoppers of the Lowcountry that’s made up of departments in Charleston, Georgetown, Berkeley, Colleton, and Dorchester counties.

“A lot of our crimes are border crimes. They happen right on the edge of other jurisdictions; people do leave and come down here to commit crimes. So, that partnership will allow for us to have better communications. Direct face-to-face communications and that relationship that I think we’re missing over the years,” said Hill.

Already, the organization is helping the department try to solve two violent crimes.

They’re offering $1,000 rewards for information leading police to the arrest of Marion Campbell, the man accused of murdering a taxi cab driver in Conway, and Kenneth ‘Kelo’ Jackson, who’s wanted for attempted murder.

“They will segregate the tips between the different agencies whether it’s Charleston or Georgetown or Horry County. Some of our members will be on that board. We’ll get to share ideas and, you know, more heads and brains are better than one,” said Chief Hill

If you’d like to submit a tip, you can do that by calling 1(800) CRIME SC or by filling out this form.

Chief Hill says they’ve already assigned officers in the department to be in charge of the tips coming in and assigning detectives to investigate, but they do need your help collecting reward money.

He says most of that money comes from donations. You can donate to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry online or through check/money order here.