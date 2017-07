CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department released photos of a man wanted for stealing a trailer from a construction site in the Myrtle Beach area.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the thief took a trailer loaded with 2,000 pounds of rebar from a construction site in Plantation Point. The trailer is a Contrail C12, the post confirms.

Anyone who may be able to identify the man in the photos is asked to call the police department at 843-915-8477.