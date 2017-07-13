SEC Media Days with the South Carolina Gamecocks

Birmingham, AL (WBTW) – The South Carolina Gamecock football team was one of the final squads in the SEC to speak during the 4 day event in Birmingham. Will Muschamp and company spent time signing autographs and speaking with multiple media outlets during the SEC Media Days which ran from July 10-13 this year. The team is looking to improve off last year’s 6-7 record and there should be plenty of optimism going forward. The offense returns quarterback Jake Bentley and a host of play makers to compliment some changes on the offensive line. Will Muschamp won 11 games as the head coach of the University of Florida back in 2012 and as he begins his 2nd year with U-S-C, the players know what to expect from their head man.

Advertisement