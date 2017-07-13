StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

Sunny, hot and humid weather will continue for the next couple of days. High pressure will stay centered over the Carolinas through Friday, keeping skies mainly clear and keeping most of the rain away. High temperatures will warm into the low to mid 90s today and Friday, and heat index values will top 100°. A weak cold front will approach the Carolinas this weekend, bringing a better chance for late day thunderstorms. The heat will persist Saturday, then it will be a couple degrees cooler Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Warm and humid weather with scattered late day thunderstorms will continue into next week. Temperatures will stay near normal.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 94-95 inland, 90 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 74 inland, 76 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 92-97.