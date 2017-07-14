Annual Back 2 School Bash to be held in Dillon on Saturday, August 19

DILLON, SC – STIGMA Inc. for Fatherless Daughters will host its annual Back 2 School Bash in Dillon on Saturday, August 19. This is the second year for the bash. It will take place at the Dillon County Wellness Center from 10am-1pm. The Bash includes giving school supplies to help fill more than 200 backpacks for our fatherless daughters and their families. There will also be free food, fellowship and fun.

STIGMA Incorporated is a 501(c)(3) approved non-profit based in South Carolina dedicated to helping fatherless daughters everywhere reclaim their proper status in the world. The group’s mission focuses on educating, advocating, and empowering low-income young girls to overcome the stigma of growing up fatherless through a comprehensive program that builds self-sufficient women of integrity, resilience, and leadership.

To learn more about STIGMA visit www.stigmasc.org.