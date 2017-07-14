Duke Energy awards $50,000 grant to FDTC’s ReBOOST program

FLORENCE, SC – The Duke Energy Foundation presented Florence-Darlington Technical College (FDTC) with a $50,000 check on Friday for its ReBOOST FastTrack program, a certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) curriculum that allows students to earn stackable certificates after completing a one-semester foundational certificate.

Mindy Taylor, Government and Community Relations Manager for Duke Energy, presented the check to FDTC President Dr. Ben Dillard, Associate Vice President of Health Sciences Maureen Dever-Bumba, and other leaders of the college.

This grant from the Duke Energy Foundation will assist low-income students in the program who have exhausted all other forms of financial aid in paying for textbooks, curricular aides, uniforms, and other fees. ReBoost FastTrack has three programs of study that are linked together by the foundational CNA certification: Certified Nursing Assistant, Advanced Nursing Assistant, and Cardiac Care/Patient Care Technician.