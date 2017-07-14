Midway Fire Rescue honors tradition with engine push

By Published:

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Midway Fire Rescue took part in a long standing tradition by pushing Engine 811 into its new home.

The fire crew posted a video to the department’s Facebook page Thursday of the b-shift team pushing the engine into Station 81 on St Paul’s Place.

The group writes that their action not only symbolizes unity among current members, but it is a tribute to the firefighters from generations past including, hand-drawn fire engines, ladder wagons, and horse carts.

Even though it’s no longer a necessity, the fire service stays rooted in tradition and manually pushes in new engines at all wetdowns.

Midway Fire Rescue will host an open house in conjunction with the St. Paul’s Peach Festival July 29 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at 67 St. Paul’s Place in Pawleys Island.

