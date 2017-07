PEMBROKE, NC – Lumber River Council of Governments and the Area Agency on Aging is offering a Caregiver Support Group to assist local caregivers with information, education, and support. The meeting will be held the first Tuesday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Lumber River Council of Governments is located on 30 CJ Walker Road in Pembroke.

For more information call Tina Jones at 910-522-0001 or 910-775-9779.