Rodeo comes back to Myrtle Beach for first time in more than a decade

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) – For the first time in close to 15 years, the rodeo returned to Myrtle Beach. Close to two thousand people showed up to RH acres for the rodeo, which featured events like bull riding, calf roping and team roping.

Timothy Podskoc has been in rodeos for twenty years. He competes in team roping and tie down roping events and does promotions for the National Cowboy Pro Rodeo Association. He’s excited to see the rodeo back at the beach.

“It just seemed like a great location being at the beach and great family fun,” Podskoc said.

Podskoc says being in a rodeo was his childhood dream.

“It’s like an adrealine rush and you know I guess it’s something I can do with my family and it’s just been fun, it’s how I met my wife and we are still involved in it and love the sport, my mom and dad just took us all over the country and that’s just basically what is a family thing.”

Day 2 of the rodeo is Saturday. Gates open at 6 p.m.