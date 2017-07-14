Savannah’s Playground to close for one-year ‘check-up’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Savannah’s Playground in Market Common will close for a few days near the end of July for a routine inspection.

The City of Myrtle Beach says the playground opened one year ago this month, and as part of the one year anniversary, the playground will be closed from Tuesday, July 25, through Thursday, July 27. No one will be allowed on any part of the playground until maintenance and any needed repairs are complete, the city confirms.

The playground should reopen Friday, July 28, weather permitting.