Some people ‘begging for help’ will get it thanks to Horry County grant money

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – More than $2 million will be used to help low-income areas in Horry County this fall. The money comes from the federal government in the form of Community Development Block Grants (CDBG).

The money will go to programs in Myrtle Beach, Conway and throughout the county but the target area is Racepath.

“A lot of our CDBG dollars will be funneled into Racepath,” said Director of the Horry County Community Development Office, Courtney Kain. “We feel when we put our resources into that community we’re going to see a benefit and people will be able to see an improvement.”

Around $9,000 will go to after-school and summer programs run by Phoenix Renaissance Inc. at the Racepath Community Center.

“I have really been crying out for the last seven years or so, begging for help,” said President of Phoenix Renaissance, Reverend William Gause. “The community block grant has been a blessing to us.”

Rev. Gause hopes some of the money can go towards a bigger building, since the camp currently operates out of a mobile home.

“We are in a drug-infested area and a lot goes on but the safety of the kids is top priority,” he added.

The Racepath area will also get infrastructure improvements and Rev. Gause, who’s lived in the area for his entire life, said they are needed.

“Some projects they’re looking to work on like the streets and sidewalks,” he added. “But it’s a little tough dealing here with Racepath. It’s not as easy as you would think when you come in.”

The grant money will go to public services, housing programs, infrastructure and slum/blight clean up in Horry County. It will go to Myrtle Beach’s city housing rehabilitation program, the Boys and Girls Club and Charlie’s Place. In Conway, the money will go towards the Smith Jones Community Center.

However, all these areas and programs will have to wait until the fall to get the money because a delay in congressional funding put Kain’s office back about three to six months.

“We anticipate being able to make up some of that time because we’re prepared and have our policies and procedures in place,” added Kain.