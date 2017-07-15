2017 BIG SHOTS basketball tournament is largest in history

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The BIG SHOTS basketball tournament at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center hosted more than four hundred teams and more than four thousand players this weekend.

This year’s event is the largest in the history of BIG SHOTS, according to Jeff Schneider, President & CEO. Jeff and his son Kevin founded the tournament back in 2006. Both of them have experience playing college basketball. Kevin played at Hawaii Pacific and Jeff played at Virginia Tech.

“We’ve all been there before, with the lights on and the coaches courtside,” Kevin said. “Enjoy the experience and obviously we try and help achieve their dream of playing college basketball. And obviously getting a college education is the key component in what we do.”

Kevin is also thrilled to see how the tournament has grown over the years at the beach.

“Been living here 13 years so it’s good to host an event here on your home soil,” Kevin said. “So excited that these teams get to enjoy what we get to enjoy year round.”