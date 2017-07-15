Charleston firefighters sent to hospital for heat-related issues

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Four firefighters were sent to hospitals for heat-related issues after battling a house fire in downtown Charleston.

Local media outlets report multiple fire departments responded to a fire Friday afternoon at a historic home.

Charleston officials say firefighters were sent to the hospital for evaluations due to intense heat. The heat index in Charleston on Friday measured above 100 degrees

Authorities say a resident was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries after she went back in the building to get her cat.

No other injuries have been reported. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.