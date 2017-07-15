Community members gather to discuss gun violence in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of community members gathered to discuss gun violence in Myrtle Beach on Saturday.

Several local organizations, including Grand Strand Action together, Moms Demand Action, and The Brady Campaign, hosted a community meeting at Chapin Library. Organizers said the recent shootings in Myrtle Beach, specifically the Ocean Boulevard shooting that went viral, spurred them to call the meeting.

They invited survivors of gun violence to speak at the event, and also held group discussions on what community members can do to help keep the city safer. State Brady Campaign President Merill Chapman says she’s pushing for stricter background checks. “We’d like to see change in our police communities. We’d like to see legislative change. And we’d like to see changes in our communities, how people are buying guns. We’d like to see the Brady background checks implemented for every that’s sold in the United States,” said Chapman.