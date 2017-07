NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Fire damaged a mobile home Saturday evening in North Myrtle Beach.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Division Chief Billy Floyd tells News13 crews were called to the home off 38th Avenue South around 6:30 p.m.

The fire was contained to one mobile home, according to Floyd. No word on what caused the fire or how many people were displaced.