Grand Strand Humane Society waives adoption fee for “Adoption Day”

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of animals at the Grand Strand Humane Society got to go home with their forever families on Saturday, thanks to the shelter’s “Adoption Day” event.

The shelter waived all adoption fees today, and instead gave people the option of making a donation. According to director Suzanne Roman, five pets were adopted within the first 15 minutes of the event.

Adoption fees for dogs and cats at the Grand Strand Humane Society range between $60 and $120. Roman says the shelter relies on those fees to cover costs associated with animal care. However, she says the shelter is currently filled, so they’re trying to get animals adopted in order to free up space. “Right now, it’s breeding season, so we have many, many kittens and puppies coming through the door. Right now, we are very overcrowded so we’re hoping that people will take this opportunity to come in and help us out and add a great new pet,” said Roman.