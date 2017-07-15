Heroin Awareness Day comes to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, (SC) – A local group is hosting Opiate and Heroin Awareness Day on Tuesday, July 18.

According to a City of Myrtle Beach Facebook post, the Building Bridges of Healing Coalition is hosting a community meeting on July 18 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at Mount Olive African Methodist Episcopal Church, located at 1108 Carver Street. The public is invited to attend.

“The goal of the community meeting is to address the growing heroin and opiate epidemic,” the post says.

The focus is on prevention, treatment, and the healing process of those affected by heroin and opiate addictions, according to the Facebook post.

The meeting is said to feature presentations from faith leaders, community leaders, and law enforcement.

For more information, call Bennie Swans at 843-251-2061 or 843-903-4939.