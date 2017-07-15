Motive, names of 4 dead in Greenville, Pickens Co. shootings

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – Three people were found dead in a vehicle at Greenville-Pickens Speedway that matched the description of one wanted after a woman was shot to death in a Greenville parking garage.

Greenville police say the shootings are related and are investigating with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

VICTIMS

GREENVILLE VICTIM

· Meredith Leigh Rahme, 28, of Greenville

PICKENS VICTIMS

· Jessica Edens, 36

· Harper Edens, 5 (female)

· Hayden King, 9 (male)

All of Creekside Way, Easley

MOTIVE

Police say Jessica Edens shot and killed Rahme in a downtown Greenville parking garage.

Edens then drove to the Greenville-Pickens Speedway and killed her two kids before killing herself.

The Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office says Jessica Edens is the mother of the two kids whom have different biological fathers.

The Edens was currently separated from her husband who is the father of one of the two children.

Deputies say the investigation supports the theory that the motive and connection between the two incidents stems from the broken marriage and the domestic challenges associated with that break up.

The Greenville victim, Rahme, is not a relative to the three victims found dead in Pickens Co.

Easley Police say Jessica Edens’ estranged husband asked them to do a well being check on the kids the night before the killings after he received text messages from her.

The officer asked Edens about the text message she sent to the husband earlier and she said she was going to expose him in family court along with the girl he had been having an affair with for the last year.

Investigators have not said that the girl Edens was referring to is Rahme.

The officer said Edens did not display any erratic behavior or appear to be upset in any way.

She was asked if there was any chance she and the estranged husband could reconcile and she said no because he had been involved in a long-term affair.

GREENVILLE SHOOTING DETAILS

Police responded shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday to reports of a shooting victim in a parking garage. The parking garage is at Main and Stone Apartments on North Main Street in downtown Greenville.

Officers found a woman dead in the driver’s seat of a SUV on the third floor of the parking garage.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 28-year-old Meredith Leigh Rahme of Greenville. The coroner’s office says Rahme was apparently shot as she exited her vehicle in the parking garage. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Investigators say Edens left the scene in a black 2014 Jeep Patriot. The license plate provided additional leads that linked back to Pickens Co.

Police asked the public for help finding the suspect’s vehicle, which was found less than two hours later in neighboring Pickens County.

A family friend says the estranged husband found Rahme and provided the descriptions to police.

PICKENS CO. DEATHS

Pickens Co. deputies say the black Jeep Patriot involved in the Greenville shooting was found at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway off Old Easley Highway around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

As deputies searched or the vehicle, they go information from a passing motorist that saw a SUV backed up to a chain-link fence at the speedway.

Deputies say the Jeep was still running and the doors were locked.

The had to break the driver’s side window to get in.

Inside, they found three people dead from gunshot wounds.

The victims inside were:

Jessica Edens, 36

Harper Edens, 5 (female)

Hayden King, 9 (male)

Detectives say all three victims were shot one time near the neck/head area.

They say a .40 caliber handgun was found in the vehicle.

